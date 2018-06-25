Police Say He Cut Off His Pregnant Wife's Arm. He Was Caught Before He Could Swim to Canada

A New York City man wanted for allegedly cutting off his pregnant wife’s arm with a steak knife planned to escape by swimming to Canada near the Niagara Falls, according to police.

Yong Lu, 38, was caught Saturday at the Niagara Falls Welcome Center by Regional Fugitive Task Force officers who recognized him from a U.S. Marshall’s bulletin, the New York Police Department confirmed.

At the time of his arrest, Lu had a lifejacket he had bought from Walmart, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department. Police said they believe that Lu was going to use this lifejacket in an attempt to swim across the Niagara River into Canada.

The man wanted by US Marshals and NYPD for cutting off his wife's arms in New York City has been captured in Niagara Falls, NY.



Police believe that Young was going to use a lifejacket he purchased from a Walmart in an attempt to swim across the Niagara River into Canada. pic.twitter.com/xoqVH9R1JY



The arrest came after a two-day manhunt. Last Thursday police were called to Lu’s home in Brooklyn, where they found his pregnant wife with her right arm severed off and two fingers cut off her left hand, according to the NYPD.

Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital where her arm was reattached, but her fingers were not, according to the NYPD. The baby was not harmed.

Great job by @NYPDDetectives Regional Fugitive Task Force who apprehended Yong Yu tonight in the Niagra Falls area. #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/pD2iHpTQgN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 24, 2018

Lu was transported back to Brooklyn, where police charged him with attempted murder.