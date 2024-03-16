Police: New curfew for those under 18YO in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A new curfew in a North Carolina town is being implemented for those under 18 years old, police said.

The Ahoskie Police Department has begun to enforce the Juvenile Curfew Law within the town limits. The law states that nobody under 18 can be out in public in the town from midnight to 6 a.m. without being accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

This law applies for every night. The new law is to help decrease the amount of shots fired calls that have been linked to juveniles during those timeframes. Juveniles who are caught violating the law will be taken to the police department for their parents to pick them up. The first instance is a warning, and subsequent offenses require parents to pay a $50 ticket, according to police.

The Town Ordinance Ticket must be paid within five working days from the date of issuance or a Criminal Summons will be issued at Hertford County District Court before a court judge.

