Police: CT man allegedly driving with unsecured baby on lap found with loaded gun, marijuana

A man was arrested in Norwalk on Sunday after police allegedly saw him driving with a baby on his lap before finding a loaded gun and marijuana in the vehicle.

Naud Rodriguez, 26, of Norwalk faces charges of illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, negligent storage of a firearm, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of child-front seat restraint, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and use of drug paraphernalia, according to Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police Department.

A patrol officer allegedly saw Rodriguez “driving around with an unsecured baby on his lap” just before 11:50 a.m. and pulled the vehicle over, Evarts said in a statement issued Monday. The officer did not see an infant car seat in the vehicle and smelled a “strong smell of marijuana” coming from inside, Evarts said.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedlyfound 0.762 lbs. of marijuana and a loaded Sig Sauer P365 handgun, according to Evarts.

Following his arrest, Rodriguez posted $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 15.