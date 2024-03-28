Police: CT convicted felon found with gun, ammo, heroin and crack

A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly being found in possession of a gun, ammunition, heroin and crack in Waterbury, police said.

Officers from the Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling the area of Poplar Street and Bank Street, where police had recently received complaints involving weapons and narcotics, when they spotted a vehicle with multiple violations parked at 64 Poplar St., according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Justin Rodriguez of Waterbury, who has prior convictions and an active protective order against him — both of which prohibit him from being able to legally have firearms or ammunition, police said.

Officers allegedly found a loaded 9mm gun, a high-capacity drum magazine, boxes of ammunition, 15 bags of heroin and 2.8 grams of crack cocaine in Rodriguez’s possession, according to police.

Rodriguez was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, three counts of violation of a large capacity magazine, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and additional motor vehicle violations, police said.

Rodriguez was also wanted on outstanding warrants for unrelated incidents, according to police.

Rodriguez was being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in court in Waterbury on Thursday.