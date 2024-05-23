Police cruiser involved in crash in Dayton

A heavy police presence is currently reported after a crash involving a Dayton police cruiser.

The crash was reported in the 3800 block of West Third Street near the AutoZone just before 11:45 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Multiple Dayton police cruisers are responding to the scene.

A vehicle is reported to be on its side.

West Third Street is shut down from North Trenton Street to North Upland Avenue, the Dayton Police Department said in a social media post.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.