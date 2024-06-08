Police: Crash involving pedestrian at VB intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Lamplight Lane in Virginia Beach Friday evening.

Police said they got the call at 7:46 p.m. for the crash, and the driver stayed at the scene.

VBPD said northbound lanes of Lynnhaven Parkway were closed from Fern Ridge Road to Lamplight Lane, and they asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

They did not have further information at this time.

