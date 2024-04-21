As police crack down on distracted driving, CT traffic deaths up 24% over last year

As traffic fatalities surge, Connecticut State Police and 31 municipal departments are cracking down on distracted drivers as part of a statewide Put the Phone Away or Pay campaign for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Connecticut law enforcement said they are ramping up traffic stops and issuing tickets to distracted drivers that could amount to a $200 to $675 fine, depending on the number of offenses.

They are also using the month to raise awareness about roadway safety and the deadly harms that can result when motorists take their eyes or minds off the road.

A report released this month by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, found that in 2022 a total of 3,308 people died and 289,310 others were injured in motor vehicle crashes that involved distracted drivers.

Nine of those fatalities occurred in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Crash Data Repository. That year, the state recorded 5,310 crashes involving distracted drivers.

Samaia Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation, said the state is experiencing a “deeply concerning” rise in traffic-related fatalities.

“From the beginning of the year to April 16, there have been 92 people killed on our roads in Connecticut,” Hernandez said, “That’s almost 12% more than this time last year.”

Hernandez said that based on year-to-date data, driver and passenger deaths are up 24%, pedestrian fatalities are up 26% and motorcycle deaths are up 53% in 2024 compared to 2023.

“There’s a serious reckless driving issue on our roads,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the DOT wants to remind drivers that “everything can wait” and making a call or sending a text, even at a red light, “is not worth someone’s life.”

“It’s not just someone getting killed, it’s someone’s family being impacted, it’s someone’s community being impacted,” Hernandez said. “These are lives lost that shouldn’t be lost, so that’s why we are focused on campaigns like this.”

Sgt. Luke Davis of the Connecticut State Police stressed that even “a momentary lapse of judgment can lead to a lifetime of change” when a driver, passenger, pedestrian, or road worker is injured or killed as a result of reckless driving.

“It’s really selfish behavior that is causing these things to happen,” Davis said. He explained that too often, drivers are “caught up in doing their own thing and forgetting about the importance of the responsibility that they have behind the wheel.”

Davis said the troubling trend in crashes is “not going away” any time soon.

“We see the trends ebb and flow, but it is a consistent, systemic issue and troopers that are out on the road are working very hard to try and curb that behavior,” Davis said.

According to the most recent data, Connecticut State Police have issued 243 infractions and 54 warnings to drivers this month for violations of state electronic device statutes, Davis said.

Although the April campaign focuses on phone use, Davis said that distracted driving can encompass so much more than texting, calling or scrolling.

“The kinds of things that they see people doing behind the wheel, one would not even begin to fathom,” Davis said.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, “any non-driving activity a person engages in while operating a motor vehicle” is considered distracted driving.

The department outlines three types of distractions: visual distractions that take a motorist’s eyes off the road, manual distractions that take the motorist’s hands off the wheel, and cognitive distractions that take the motorist’s attention away from driving.

Davis said this means activities like eating, playing with the radio console, attending to personal hygiene, putting on makeup, watching a video and dancing with your hands off the wheel, all count as distracted driving and can lead to a ticket.

Davis said the Connecticut State Police “highly encourage(s)” drivers to call 911 if they witness any dangerous or reckless behavior on the roads.

Davis said that when police receive erratic driving complaints, they can often catch up with the reported vehicle. Davis said that when he worked on a patrol unit, there were several instances where these kinds of reports led to motorists admitting they were on their cell phones, even if the behavior was not directly observed.

As for drivers themselves, Davis said motorists who are at least 18 years old can legally activate and end calls through hands-free accessories. In Connecticut, it is illegal for 16 and 17-year-olds to use a phone at any time, even with the assistance of hands-free devices.

Davis said that the best course of action is to forget about the phone entirely.

“At the end of the day the best thing to do is just to eliminate the distractions,” Davis said.

The DOT advised members of the public to set an example for friends and family while driving and to speak up if others start to use their devices behind the wheel.

The department encouraged motorists to “give control of your phone to your passenger,” or “activate the ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature or put your silenced device in your vehicle’s trunk, glove box, or back seat until you arrive safely at your destination.”

In cases where individuals need to send a text while on the road, the department recommended that drivers “pull over and park your car in a safe location,” before reading or sending messages.

Davis encouraged motorists to take extra care while driving, especially in the warmer months when pedestrians are outside and roadside construction work increases.

“There’s going to be a lot of construction going on with DOT workers out on the roadways. … The line of work that (they’re) doing is probably one of very few where you have vehicles traveling through your office at 65 plus miles an hour. So it’s imperative for drivers to be cognizant when they see the signs,” Davis said. “Ditching the distractions, staying focused on the roadway and paying attention for the safety and survival of our construction crews is absolutely paramount.”