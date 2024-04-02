Police continue to seek shooting suspect

Apr. 1—Muskogee Police continue to seek a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday morning near Virginia and Baltimore streets, police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said Monday.

Hamlin said the victim, Kevin Hall, 49, was found shot in the chest laying in a yard near the intersection. She said Hall lived in a trailer on the property.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Hamlin said.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Muskogee Police Investigation Division at (918) 680-3125.