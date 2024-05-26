Police continue to investigate 2017 fatal shooting of teen in east Columbus

A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are asking for help from the community as the investigation into a 2017 homicide in east Columbus continues.

On June 29, 2017, a shooting was reported at East Main Street and James Road near a BP gas station just before 2 a.m. Officers found a teenager who had multiple gunshot wounds and transported that victim to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

At around 3 a.m. police found a second victim, 16-year-old Marquelis Barnes, who was found in the front yard of a nearby address with multiple gunshot wounds. Barnes was pronounced dead by medics at 3:06 a.m.

According to Crime Stoppers, police revealed in its investigation that both victims were in an altercation with another group of men. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any person(s) responsible for this homicide. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or submit a tip at stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.

