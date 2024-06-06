Police confront nude woman standing atop SUV on busy L.A. freeway

Cellphone video shows a bizarre situation that unfolded on a busy Los Angeles area freeway when a woman stripped naked and climbed onto the roof of an SUV.

The video was recorded around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday by a passing motorist on the opposite side of the 405 Freeway in Northeast Torrance and shared by Citizen on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers tried to pull over the woman as she was driving her black SUV in the emergency lane of the southbound 405 Freeway just north of Culver Boulevard. She failed to stop and, instead, reached speeds of up to 95 miles an hour as she fled, CHP said.

Woman on SUV on 405 Freeway

The woman eventually stopped the SUV just north of Western Avenue where she climbed through the vehicle’s sunroof, took off all her clothes and appeared to pose for officers and passing drivers, the video showed.

CHP said she was taken into custody several minutes later and booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station jail.

Her name was not immediately released, and authorities didn’t say if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

