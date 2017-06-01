Police confiscate 60 automatic rifles at Rio airport

Police show 60 confiscated automatic rifles during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Brazilian police have confiscated 60 automatic rifles found in a cargo shipment at Rio de Janeiro's international airport. The weapons were found Thursday in a container with pool heaters in a shipment from Miami. Four people have been arrested. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police confiscated 60 automatic rifles found in a cargo shipment Thursday at Rio de Janeiro's international airport, Brazilian authorities said.

The weapons were discovered in a container along with pool heaters in the cargo section of Galeao International Airport. The shipment had come from Miami, and four people were arrested.

Police showed off the haul, which included AK-47s and AR-15s, at a news conference. Rio State Security Secretary Roberto Sa said 250 automatic rifles in all have been confiscated the last five months in Rio.

Authorities said they began investigating arms smuggling in 2015 after tracing the origin of a weapon used in the killing of a police officer.

Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics, has long struggled with violence. Heavily armed drug traffickers control many slums and shootouts are frequent.