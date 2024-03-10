Police confirm arrest following fight near Hazelwood East High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One teen remains hospitalized and another is being held in St. Louis County Family Court following a fight last Friday near Hazelwood East High School.

According to Vera Clay, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers received word of a fight in progress just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Norgate and Claudine drives, just north of the campus.

Police arrived to find one teen girl suffering from a severe head injury. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

On Saturday, police arrested a 15-year-old girl. She’s being held on assault charges, Clay said.

The Hazelwood School District shared the following statement on the incident:

It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need. We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community.

