Police conducting death investigation after woman found fatally wounded Wednesday in Garfield Park alley

Police opened a death investigation after an unidentified woman was discovered fatally wounded Wednesday afternoon in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., an unresponsive woman was discovered in and alley in the 3000 block of West Washington Boulevard with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody and detectives have opened a death investigating pending autopsy results.