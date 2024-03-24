Police concerned for missing 11-year-old amid severe weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A missing 11-year-old boy from Aurora had still not been located as of Sunday, leading to concerns from police due to an impending winter storm.

Jeremiah was last seen at Rocky Ridge Park around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Aurora Police Department. He is using a black and red BMX bike and left the park with the bike voluntarily.

Jeremiah was described as being white and approximately 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black Doberman dog on the front and light blue jeans.

He has a green cast on his arm.

Anyone who sees him was asked to contact the Aurora Police Department.

