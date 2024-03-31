Police close major road following 'serious' crash

A major route into Nottingham is closed in both directions following a "serious" crash".

The A52 Clifton Boulevard is closed both ways between the A6005 and A6200 near Queens Medical Centre.

Nottinghamshire Police officers are at the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed diversions are in place, adding "the road is expected to be closed for some time".

