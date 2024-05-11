Police clear alleged bomb threat

May 11—Nearly six hours after a "vague bomb threat" was discovered on a bathroom wall at Baker Hughes manufacturing facilities, police and bomb squads gave the all-clear signal.

Oklahoma High Patrol and Tulsa Police Department bomb dogs were brought in Tuesday, May 7, to assist in checking the company facilities and the perimeter for suspicious items or packages. The green light was given around 11 a.m. for traffic along the well-used Route 66 and East Stuart Roosa to return to normal.

Notice of the alleged threat was initially received by Claremore Police around 4:45 a.m., according to police logs. Claremore Police Capt. Jamie Starling confirmed the city police and fire department, along with Pafford Ambulance Service, immediately responded.

Students attending Claremore Public Schools were subsequently given notice they would not have classes Tuesday. Three of CPS' campuses are directly south of the manufacturing and research facility, as is the school's Zebra sports complex and the Robson Performing Arts Center.

The all-clear statement read: "Claremore Public Schools and Baker Hughes will return to normal operations as their respective administrations deem necessary."

Claremore Police uses Facebook to issue public notices. No evacuation orders were publicly issued for the apartments or other surrounding residential homes or businesses.