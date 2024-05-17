Police: Clark County School District substitute arrested due to incident at northwest Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Clark County School District substitute teacher faces charges related to unlawful contact with a minor, according to police.

Nicholas Bott, 44, was arrested by CCSD Police on Thursday, May 16.

The arrest stems from an investigation initiated on Tuesday, at Ernest A. Becker Sr. Middle School which is near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard, according to police.

Bott was a substitute assigned to Becker Middle School and has been employed by the District since April 2016. He has been removed from CCSD’s substitute pool and is no longer eligible to substitute in the district, according to CCSD.

Bott was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and bonded out of jail on Friday. He faces a felony charge of child abuse or neglect and a gross misdemeanor of contact with a minor or person with mental illness, according to court records.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.