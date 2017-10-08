Police Find Chilling Note Left By Las Vegas Gunman Detailing Bullet Trajectories

A note found in the Las Vegas gunman’s room showed handwritten calculations detailing which angle to fire to kill as many people as possible, according to reports.

In an interview with CBS' “60 Minutes,” officers who stormed Stephen Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after he shot and killed 58 people and injured hundreds more said they found a chilling note on his nightstand.

“I could see on it he had written the distance, the elevation he was on, the drop of what his bullet was gonna be for the crowd,' Officer Dave Newton from the Las Vegas Police Department's K-9 unit said in the interview. “So he had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there.”

Authorities blew open the 64-year-old retired accountant’s door with an explosive and found he’d killed himself after his shooting spree at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1.

The crowd was approximately 400 yards away, well within range of the expensive custom-made rifles found in Paddock's suite, police said.

Newton described what it was like to enter into the Paddock’s hotel room after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“Very eerie. Yeah, the dust from the explosive breach. And then you have the flashing lights [from a fire alarm],” Newton said. "And that looked straight, like, out of a movie, you know?’

Photos that surfaced of Paddock’s suite after the attack showed several guns and bullets strewn across the floor.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said investigators had "looked at literally everything" and still do not have a clear motive for the shooting.

