Police chief updates City Council on crime: Shootings down in first four months of 2024

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams provided an update on crime and policing across Springfield since the beginning of the year.

The main highlight included what Williams called a "positive report for a change" when it came to gun violence. From January to April, there have been 70 shots fired calls recorded, with 10 people injured.

"If that trend would continue throughout the course of the year, that would be 210 shots fired calls and 30 people injured," Williams said. "That would be our lowest number in almost a decade."

Though he remained cautious, Williams said he hopes SPD's efforts to educate residents on responsible gun ownership and discourage guns as a way to solve disputes will help the trend continue. In summer months, crime and shootings tend to trend upward, he said.

Overall, crime declined 2.5% compared to the previous year, with the biggest decrease in crimes against persons. Williams noted that, while both aggravated and simple assaults increased last year, both are down so far this year.

"I'd like to think that people are behaving better and those conflicts are less likely to occur," he said at Monday night's Springfield City Council meeting.

Police also recorded a reduction in crimes against property. Robbery, a crime that increased last year when SPD was focused on it, saw a 25% reduction in the first four months of the year. Williams attributed this to increased awareness and education of business owners and aggressive enforcement that focuses on prolific offenders. Motor vehicle theft and burglaries also are on a steady decline, though instances of shoplifting and vandalism of property increased. To prevent burglaries, Williams cautioned vacationers to wait until they return home to post photos of their time away, to avoid publicizing their absence.

While offenses classified as crimes against society increased 10%, Williams said this is not necessarily a bad indicator as the increase is driven by more arrests for drug and narcotics violations.

Status of police force

SPD has been short-handed for years. Williams said the department still has 58 vacancies, about the same as when the year started. He said the "zero gain" was a result of hiring and recruitment, scheduled retirements and unscheduled resignations and terminations.

But with the department gearing up additional recruitment incentives, including $5,000 for new hires and $10,000 for lateral hires in bonuses and student loan reimbursements, Williams said he is seeing results with higher interest and quality applicants.

Support staff also remain short-handed, with the hiring process taking longer. Currently, there are 12 vacancies in this sector.

