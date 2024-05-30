New Police Chief takes over in Mason

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mason officials have announced the city’s new Police Chief is Matt Shutes. According to a news release put out Thursday, Shutes took over as chief on May 13.

Chief Shutes takes over for Mark Wriggelsworth who resigned from the department in February of this year.

The city said Shutes has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, most recently with Livingston County from 1999 to 2022 when he retired.

“Matt Shutes has an impressive combination of experience, education, and demonstrated skills,” City Manager Deborah Stuart said. “Throughout his career, he has shown a focus on the victim’s experience and the highest ethical standards. The City is excited to have Matt join the Mason Team in one of the most critical leadership positions for our organization.”

“I am honored for the opportunity to work with the great men and women who serve this community, as well as the City of Mason’s leadership team. I look forward to strengthening our commitment and partnerships to all those that we serve” said Shutes.

