Police chief says time to deploy

May 29—By Barry Porterfield — bporterfield@pvdemocrat.com

It still feels a little weird for Derrick Jolley to think about not being a law enforcement officer as Pauls Valley's police chief has announced he will step down in about a month.

He strongly urges that Don May be named his replacement as Jolley says some recent problems in getting officers' pension payments made led to him reassessing his life and the decision to leave the police force he's been a part of for more than two decades.

Jolley intends to make June 27 his last day on the job as May was recently named to serve as the department's assistant chief.

"It feels a little strange. I've always been either a soldier or cop," Jolley said.

"I'm not going to miss the admin stuff," he said, referring to administrative duties, "meetings, budgets."

"I'm going to miss that part — being a cop. I'm going to miss being a cop."

The chief admits his decision came in part from a frustrating time thanks to some accounting issues as pension benefits and other "payables" being taken out of officers' paychecks over time were not getting to the right place.

It's that frustration that ultimately led to Jolley taking a big-picture look at his life.

"They were held out of officers' checks but were not sent to the pension board," Jolley said about the benefits. "Somewhere along the way, things stopped getting sent.

"Once I brought up the problems they were immediately corrected. The HR (human relations) person there inherited this. I don't blame the HR girl. I think she's going to be good at her job. All the problems were immediately addressed. I don't feel any ill-intent from this.

"The other issues are what I call payables," he said about other things like child support payments being taken out of checks and not sent.

"During these pensions issues, it brought some stuff to my attention. It got me to reassess my situation and my family.

"For years I've told other officers they need a plan B. I have an exit strategy and I guess it's time for me to deploy and spend more time with my family."

Jolley was hired as a Pauls Valley police officer in February 2003, and worked his way up with promotions, including a number of years as assistant chief, before taking the top job in December 2022.

During his time in the "big chair," Jolley says he's been putting in well over 60 hours a week. His push to get more help was answered but much later than hoped for as May's move to the assistant chief role was only recently approved.

"It took a while, but we were able to get Don May appointed," Jolley said.

"I've recommended Don to be my full-time replacement. He and I share the same vision for this department — to be proactive, and improve technology and training."

Jolley is also a believer in a police department he's helped shape for years.

"I feel this department is on a good path forward. Staffing has been an issue, but once we got up to full force we haven't lost people. I think that's a path showing they're happy to be here and want to work here," he said.

"I have some of the best officers I've ever seen or worked with. I'm comfortable with where this department is, a place that will continue to succeed."