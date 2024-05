SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The unofficial final votes are in for the 2024 police chief election, leaving Lt. Mike Hernandez and Sgt. Travis Griffith in a close race.

Because of the nearly 200 votes that separate the two candidates, a runoff election will occur on June 15.

Here is a look at the unofficial final results from the May 4 election:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.