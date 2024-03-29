Police chief orders gunshot detectors be removed on public property

INDIANAPOLIS — The city's police chief has ordered any remaining gunshot detectors to be removed from public properties after deciding to pass on using the technology in the city.

Three companies installed sensors during a nine-week pilot of the technology between September and December 2022. One of those companies, J&M Security, told media outlets they had removed their technology as the results of the pilot were being examined. The second company said they do not have "operational gunshot detection devices in Indianapolis," but did not say whether the sensors had been left in place.

In May 2023, the city invited companies to submit bids to provide gunshot detection technology. The bidding period closed in early July. Yet recently leaked data showed sensors from SoundThinking remained installed in east-side neighborhoods, unbeknownst to police, roughly seven months after the bidding window closed.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Christopher Bailey reached out to the company Friday and told them to remove the technology ASAP, a police spokesperson said.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the company confirmed they received the chief's request and are "actively working on being responsive to that request."

On Thursday the police department announced it had scrapped plans to pursue any gunshot detection technology, which pinpoints incidents of gunfire and sends the location to officers. Bailey cited concerns over the effectiveness of the technology in solving gun crimes when weighed against the hefty costs of installing the sensors. He further explained that other technology being used in the department would be money better spent.

Bailey's request, however, does not apply to all SoundThinking sensors, as some have been installed on private property with the owner’s consent. The department does not have jurisdiction when it comes to removing those detectors.

