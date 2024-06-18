Police chief on leave in Fresno applies to be top cop of major Texas city, report says

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama — on leave pending an investigation into an inappropriate relationship — is one of 32 people who have applied to lead the Austin Police Department, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The Texas newspaper reported the 32 names of the applicants after obtaining them through a public information request, according to the report from Tuesday.

The city of Fresno declined to comment Tuesday on Balderrama, according to a spokesperson for the Fresno Mayor’s Office.

The article also noted Balderrama was placed on leave in Fresno after a potentially inappropriate relationship he had with an officer’s wife came to light.

The application process closed June 10, the article said. The city of Fresno first confirmed Balderrama was under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship June 6.

The 47-year-old married father of three was carrying on a roughly two-year affair with the wife of an officer who is under his command, sources told The Bee.

Balderrama was placed on leave last week.

“In light of the intense public scrutiny surrounding the administrative investigation and in the best interest of all parties involved, Chief Balderrama will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” said City Manager Georgeanne White’s email to officers on Wednesday.

Balderrama is an “at-will” city employee who answers directly to the city manager and Mayor Jerry Dyer, not to the city council. That means Balderrama, who became chief in January 2021, can be fired “at any time, with or without cause,” according to his employment agreement with the city.

City officials have not said what policy Balderrama may have violated that sparked the investigation, nor have they named who else was involved.

Deputy Chief Mindy Casto has been placed in charge of the department while Balderrama is on paid leave.