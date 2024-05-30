Police chase leads to 6-vehicle crash in Lakeland, hospitalizes victim

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A police chase in Plant City resulted in a crash involving six vehicles on Thursday morning, sending a victim to the hospital.

According to officers on the scene, a pursuit led to the multi-vehicle crash which ended at the intersection of Parkway Frontage Road and Harden Boulevard in Lakeland.

Plant City police were pursuing a suspect, who was only described as being wanted for “violent felonies.”

As of this report, all lanes are closed in the area.







Plant City and Lakeland police are on the scene alongside the Florida Highway Patrol.

No further details have been provided.

