Police chase ends with arrest in Kalispell

Mar. 9—A Kalispell woman is facing felony charges following a pursuit Friday evening that ended with a confrontation with police officers on the east side of Kalispell, authorities said.

According to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department, Kari Jeanne Pollack, 49, was arrested and transported to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment of minor injures before being booked into the county jail. She is charged with felony criminal endangerment and DUI.

The incident started at about 6 p.m. when officers responded to the area of College Avenue for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in a parked vehicle.

Officers found Pollack sitting in the driver seat, the press release states, but she fled when an officer approached the vehicle. Multiple pedestrians had to dodge the vehicle as Pollack sped away toward Woodland Avenue, according to police.

Stop sticks were used to deflate the vehicle's tires and police eventually blocked in the vehicle at the intersection of Fifth Avenue East and Fourth Street East in Kalispell.

Police said Pollack was uncooperative and less lethal munitions were used to take her into custody.