CHARLOTTESVILLE — Police said numerous gunshots were fired at a home Wednesday in Charlottesville.

According to a Charlottesville Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Harmon Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and located 41 shell casings at the scene. Initial findings indicate that a single residence was targeted and struck by gunfire, as well as a vehicle parked in a driveway. A rifle and pistol were also recovered, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

More: Chronicler of Atlantic Coast Pipeline debacle speaks in Staunton

More: Staunton PD: Two suspects charged in armed robbery

More: AccuWeather: 'Ferocious' heat moving into area next week

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Police: Charlottesville residence targeted, 41 shell casings found