Police charge York County man with rape after teen reports sexual abuse to youth worker

A man sexually abused a teenager multiple times during the summer of 2023, Lower Windsor Township Police allege.

Daniel K. Walton, 43, of the 100 block of Gilbert Lane, has been charged with multiple offenses, including rape forcible compulsion, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse - forcible compulsion, sexual assault and child pornography.

He is being held in York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to court records.

Teen wrote about the sexual assault in a high school assignment: police

The teen reported the sexual abuse to a staff member at a youth group she attends. The worker made a ChildLine referral and called police, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During a forensic interview, the teen said "he raped me" and remained quiet for about 30 seconds, the affidavit states. As she described the sexual abuse, she said Walton told her "it will be OK" and "don't tell anybody."

The teen said she told Walton multiple times to stop, the affidavit states.

Police allege Walton also took photographs of the girl from the waist down while she was not wearing clothing.

Police interviewed the youth group worker as well as five students who had knowledge of the sexual assaults, the affidavit states.

The investigator also spoke with a high school guidance counselor, who said she was contacted by a teacher. During a class assignment, students had to answer questions about themselves. One was about the scariest thing that happened to them. The teen responded: "I was sexually assaulted," the affidavit states.

Walton's attorney, George H. Margetas, could not be reached immediately for comment.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lower Windsor Twp. man charged with rape, sexual assault of teen