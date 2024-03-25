Police charge third teen in Michael Anthony Cole's death
The Montgomery Police Department has charged a third teen in the shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Anthony Cole Jr.
Officers have charged Jerel Brown, 18, with murder, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.
Judge Tiffany McCord sent Nedvin Jones Jr.'s case to a trial by a grand jury after a hearing Feb. 28.
Jones, Nicholas King-Sheppard and Brown have all been charged with felony murder. Cole was missing for about four days before police discovered his body. Cole was shot at about 8:43 p.m. Jan. 25, the day he went missing, police said.
Jones and King-Sheppard are both 18.
Montgomery officers and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brown on Monday. He is in the Montgomery jail without a bond.
Police are not releasing any more information at this time, Coleman said in the email.
Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.
