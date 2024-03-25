The Montgomery Police Department has charged a third teen in the shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Anthony Cole Jr.

Officers have charged Jerel Brown, 18, with murder, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Judge Tiffany McCord sent Nedvin Jones Jr.'s case to a trial by a grand jury after a hearing Feb. 28.

Jones, Nicholas King-Sheppard and Brown have all been charged with felony murder. Cole was missing for about four days before police discovered his body. Cole was shot at about 8:43 p.m. Jan. 25, the day he went missing, police said.

Jones and King-Sheppard are both 18.

Montgomery officers and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brown on Monday. He is in the Montgomery jail without a bond.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time, Coleman said in the email.

More: Previous Coverage Judge sends Montgomery teen's murder case to grand jury trial

Chief Darryl Albert talks about Michael Anthony Cole, Jr.'s death to gun violence. John Hall, the chief of investigations, stands behind him.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police charge third teen in Michael Anthony Cole's death