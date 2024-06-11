Police charge man with vehicular homicide, DUI in crash on I-495 that left 1 dead Monday

Delaware State Police have identified the man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, who died in a Monday morning crash in Fox Point as 59-year-old David Taylor.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash, 31-year-old Cameron Devine of Middletown, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

Police said Taylor was heading north on I-495 in a U.S. Postal Service truck-tractor when the truck's left rear tires were hit by the front right side of Devine's car. The impact sent the truck off the highway, over a guardrail and down an embankment before it came to a stop in a grassy area between I-495 and the train tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Devine also crashed into the guardrail and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Investigators determined that Devine was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he hit Taylor's truck, and he was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.

Devine has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of the combination of alcohol and any drug, driving while revoked, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failing to remain within a single lane and failing to have required insurance.

He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $10,400 cash bond.

