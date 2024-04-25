Police charge man for killing brother's assailant on Northwest Austin highway

A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his brother's assailant in Northwest Austin on Monday, police said in a news release.

Jail records show Javier Vega-Funes, 29, faces one count of murder in connection with the death of 36-year-old Jose Rubio, who police said shot and critically injured Vega-Funes' brother, David Cerda-Funes.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the Austin Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shootings behind an apartment complex and near an H-E-B. Another caller said they saw a man running and shooting, the release said.

Police have determined that Rubio shot Cerda-Funes at MAA Balcones Woods, an apartment complex at 11215 Research Blvd., and fled the scene on foot. The shooting then migrated across U.S. 183 to the southbound lanes of Research Boulevard, near the intersection with Balcones Woods Drive, after Vega-Funes put Cerda-Funes inside a Chevrolet Tahoe and drove in Rubio's direction.

Vega-Funes then exited the vehicle and allegedly fatally shot Rubio on the frontage road of U.S. 183 near the Balcones Woods Drive intersection, the statement said.

First responders declared Rubio deceased at the scene.

Police learned a woman driving the Tahoe left Cerda-Funes at a local hospital for medical treatment after the shooting. She immediately left the emergency room after dropping him off. Police did not provide the woman's identity nor her relation to Cerda-Funes or Vega-Funes.

Police said they later located Vega-Funes inside the Tahoe in the hospital parking lot, and he initially attempted to evade police officers on foot. He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Travis County Jail, county records show.

