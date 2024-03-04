Police charge Corry man with pregnant Amish woman's death

Mar. 4—An Erie County man awaits a preliminary hearing later this month on homicide charges for allegedly killing a pregnant Amish woman and her unborn child at her Spartansburg-area home.

Shawn Cranston, 52, of Corry, was arraigned in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on multiple charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police in connection with the death of Rebekah A. Byler last week.

Byler, 23, was found deceased around midday on Feb. 26 in the living room of her home along the 21000 block of Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township. Byler's husband and a family friend had arrived home just after noon that day and discovered her deceased.

Cranston was arraigned at 4:24 a.m. Saturday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, charged with one felony count each of criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary with bodily injury, and criminal trespass.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case and obtained by The Meadville Tribune, Cranston is accused by state police of causing the deaths of Byler and her unborn child. The criminal complaint did not include an affidavit of probable cause.

"The defendant did on or about 02/26/24 kill Rebekah Byler by shooting her in the head and/or slashing her throat," the complaint states for the charge related to Byler's death.

Regarding the unborn child's death, the complaint states "The defendant did on or about 02/26/24 intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or negligently cause the death of the unborn female child of Rebekah Byler by shooting Rebekah Byler in the head and/or slashing her throat."

Following arraignment, Cranston was committed to the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond. Homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania.

A preliminary hearing in the case currently is scheduled for March 15 before Nichols. Online court records show Cranston has not yet obtained an attorney.

A news release issued by state police Saturday morning following the arraignment said Cranston had been identified after an exhaustive five-day investigation.

However, the news release did not indicate how investigators were led to Cranston being the suspect or where he was found.

"Investigative leads which led to evidence collection is what led to the arrest," Trooper Cindy Schick, a public information officer with state police, told the Tribune via email Saturday.

Schick said she could not comment on any motive or whether Cranston and Rebekah Byler knew each other.

On the criminal complaint filed against Cranston under "defendant vehicle information" (for Cranston) listed was a red 2012 Jeep Patriot SUV. However, "NO" is indicated on the complaint where "Reg(istration) same as Def(endant)."

The complaint does not indicate who is the registered owner of the sport utility vehicle.

On Tuesday, WJET-TV of Erie reported that family members say they saw a red Jeep in the driveway around 10 a.m. the day Byler was killed, and that the Jeep was also seen driving up and down the road.

On Friday night, WICU-TV/WSEE-TV of Erie reported that around 9 p.m. the Dollar General store in Corry had been shut down and a red Jeep there was the focus of state police investigators, though police had no additional comment.

Authorities first were called to the Byler home at 12:26 p.m. last Monday after Byler's husband and a family friend arrived just after noon that day to discover Rebekah deceased.

Byler's two young children, who were in the home as well, weren't injured, state police said.

The time frame of 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. that day was of interest to investigators as that was when Byler and the two children were at the home alone, state police said.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday in Erie by Dr. Eric Vey, a forensic pathologist, found Byler had sustained wounds to her head and neck.

Crawford County Coroner Eric Coston confirmed to the Tribune that Byler was pregnant, but declined comment on how far along she was in her pregnancy.

Full results of the autopsy haven't been disclosed as yet to maintain the integrity of the investigation, according to Coston.

Tissue, blood and other samples obtained during the autopsy were sent to an independent laboratory for additional testing, he confirmed.

Byler's remains were released by the coroner's office on Wednesday to Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Union City with a private funeral held.

On Sunday, Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo commended law enforcement's work on the case.

"It was through the tireless efforts of Pennsylvania State Police investigators and other law enforcement agencies that a suspect was able to be identified and subsequently located and arrested," DiGiacomo told the Tribune. "The public should be proud that we have such outstanding personnel working to bring those who commit crimes be held responsible."

"I would also add that the information provided by members of the community was essential," she continued. "Pennsylvania State Police investigators still ask for people to come forward with any information they may have regarding the case."

Anyone with information about suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road are asked to contact the state police's Corry barracks at (814) 663-2043.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.