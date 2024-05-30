Police: Chain necklace likely saved man’s life in shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a man survived a shooting thanks to a chain necklace that stopped the bullet and left him with only a puncture wound.

The Commerce City Police Department posted about the remarkable scene on Facebook on Wednesday.

When the victim decided to wear a 10-millimeter silver chain around his neck, little would he know, it would likely save his life.

Bullet in necklace

Following an argument, a 0.22 caliber bullet was fired at the man’s neck, according to police. The bullet hit the silver necklace and got lodged into the chain, leaving the man with only a puncture wound. Police said the chain is likely the only reason he is still alive.

The suspect who allegedly fired the shot was arrested at the scene for attempted homicide charges.

While police said the necklace was silver in color, they’re not exactly sure what type of metal it was. In the Facebook post, police said it didn’t seem like pure silver as it wasn’t soft.

Initially, police alluded to the necklace being a knockoff, however, one Facebook user suggested a different metal. The user suggested it could be platinum, not silver.

Whether the necklace is a knockoff or platinum, it certainly paid off whatever it was worth.

