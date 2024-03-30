How police caught the Windsor drive-by shooting suspect

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Kyle Bertsch, 39, is facing a list of charges after officials said he was involved in a drive-by shooting in Windsor and led police on a chase until he was taken into custody.

Bertsch is accused of leading officers on a chase across Weld County after the shooting that allegedly started over activities involving narcotics.

“These incidents are only occasional and rare,” interim Windsor Police Chief Aaron Lopez said. “Between five to seven shots were fired by a male in a pickup truck.”

Lopez said the male was Berstch, who fled the scene.

“A male in a pickup truck pointed a gun at some motorists at the intersection of County Road 23 and Highway 392,” Lopez said.

Police said after those incidents, Bertsch drove to Greeley where authorities found his location.

“They continued monitoring him and he left town and entered some other jurisdictions, at which time a pursuit was initiated,” Lopez said.

Police identified him by looking up the registration on his pickup. They tracked and chased him across several towns in Weld County, including Eaton, Ault and Severance.

Eventually, Berstch gave himself up, but not before causing damage to several police vehicles, according to police. Authorities tracked him through the use of technology.

“Give us the best chance of locating them safely and minimizing the risk of injury to officers, the suspects and the public,” Lopez said.

In this instance, no one was hurt. The technology used to track Bertsch is only used when absolutely necessary, according to Lopez.

“Under emergency circumstances, a warrant is not necessary at the time,” Lopez said. “However, we do need to file paperwork after the fact to justify our use of these technologies.”

Berstch faces a long list of charges, the most serious among them being attempted second-degree murder. He is in custody at the Weld County Jail on an $8 million bond.

