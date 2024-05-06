Police: Car that drove onto Hopkinton country club nearly struck several golfers
Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that damaged a local country club on Saturday.
According to Hopkinton Police, a vehicle drove onto the Hopkinton Country Club golf course around 5 p.m., causing significant damage to the field. Officials say the car came dangerously close to a number of golfers as well.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 508-497-3401.
