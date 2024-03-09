Police say Canton man arrested at US Capitol after attempting to bring hammer into building

A 33-year-old man from Canton attempted to bring this hammer into the U.S. Capitol March 8. He was stopped by police.

A 33-year-old Canton man has been charged with assault of a police officer after he tried bringing a hammer into the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police press release said the man was being screened at the Capital Visitor Center around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

As the man’s backpack went through the X-ray, a USCP officer noticed a hammer inside the bag. When the officer attempted secondary screening to further investigate the bag, the suspect attempted to grab the bag and became combative.

Several officers immediately intervened to stop the suspect, the news release said, and a struggle ensued. USCP officers deployed a Taser to stop the man and take him into custody.

“These officers did what they were trained to do and stopped this man from getting into the U.S. Capitol,” said USCP Captain Andrew Pecher. “Great work from the officer who spotted the hammer, to the officers who quickly took the suspect into custody.”

Investigators are working to determine why the man came to the Capitol with a hammer.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Canton man allegedly brought hammer to US Capitol, arrested