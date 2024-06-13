Police called to shooting in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police confirm there was a shooting in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to a shooting on Sigsbee Street SE near Diamond Avenue SE around 9:20 p.m.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was seriously injured.

