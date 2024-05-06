Police in Butler County warn community of female bear, cubs

Police in a Butler County community are warning the public about bears in the area.

The Penn Township Police Department says they’re aware of a female bear and her three cubs within the community.

Police urge residents to be mindful of their pets and ask that they bring their garbage cans and bird feeders inside.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man arrested after trying to shoot pastor during sermon in North Braddock, state police say Man found dead in house after shooting in North Braddock Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt again, threatens jail time VIDEO: Man found dead in North Braddock house where attempted church shooter lives, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts