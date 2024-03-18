Police: Burglar ransacked bedroom apartment as woman slept

Mar. 18—WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested a Kingston man on allegations he burglarized a West Ross Street apartment, accosted a woman who was awakened and stole her wallet last week, according to charges filed.

Dashawn Shareef Armstrong, 32, of Pulaski Street, was identified as the burglar from surveillance footage from other apartments in the area, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman was awakened when a man, identified as Armstrong, was rummaging through a desk in her bedroom on March 12.

Armstrong had a flashlight and told the woman to be quiet and he was looking for "Michael," claiming he saw her walking with "Michael" earlier in the day, the complaint says.

Armstrong allegedly took the woman's wallet, told her to stuff her head into a pillow and count to 200 as he left her bedroom.

The woman went to another roommate's bedroom and called 911.

Police recovered the woman's wallet in the backyard of the apartment building.

Police allege Armstrong climbed through a second floor window into the woman's bedroom.

Surveillance cameras in the area recorded a man knocking on doors to other apartment buildings police used to identify Armstrong, the complaint says.

Armstrong was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and loitering and prowling at night. He remained jailed without bail Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as Dixon deemed him a danger to society.

On an unrelated case, Armstrong was released from the county correctional facility on Dec. 22 when his bail was modified from $50,000 straight to unsecured on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft filed by Kingston police.

In the Kingston incident, Armstrong allegedly burglarized an apartment at Pierce Street and stole a man's wallet on Dec. 7, 2022.

Armstrong is scheduled for trial in April on the charges filed by Kingston police.