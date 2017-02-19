Police Build Kitty Condo for Stray Cat That Has Been Visiting Department For Years

Boston Police have made a kitty condo for a stray cat that’s been stopping by their department for three years.

Officers in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston have been feeding and caring for a calico cat they've dubbed “SWAT Cat” since 2013 but after the cat went missing for a few months, they decided to create a house for it, according to reports.

They wanted to give her a place to “relax while visiting the police department.”

"Officer Jamie Pietroski, a 15-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, stayed late after work for several nights painstakingly preparing SWAT Cat's new home," the department’s website read.

The condo for the team mascot reportedly features a spacious studio interior layout, a large deck for outdoor dining and glass sliding doors offering panoramic city views, according to police.

SWAT Cat has since moved into her new home.

