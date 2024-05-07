Police break up pro-Palestine protest at Berlin's Free University

Police officers remove protesters outside the camp during a pro-Palestinian demonstration by the "Student Coalition Berlin" group in the theater courtyard of the Free University of Berlin. The participants occupied the square with tents on Tuesday morning. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Police have begun to break up a pro-Palestinian student protest at Berlin's Free University.

Around 100 activists of the Student Coalition Berlin group occupied the university courtyard with tents on Tuesday morning in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Police began removing individual groups of demonstrators from the site in the early afternoon. The officers had previously cut off additional support from the activists.

The protestors were told by a police announcement to end the occupation and clear the site.

Earlier, the university announced it would swiftly put a halt to the protest. "The FU has ordered the evacuation and called the police," a spokeswoman said.

