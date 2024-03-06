Police give update on bomb threat, gun on campus at Shelby High

Shelby High School has experienced two incidents in recent weeks involving school safety and sparking a police response.

On Feb. 9, the school was evacuated following a bomb threat, and Shelby Police said it may have been part of a nation-wide social media Valentine’s hoax.

The threat, which was made through a suicide hotline, was similar to other threats made in Michigan, Oklahoma and California, said Capt. Seth Treadway.

According to a news story in Macomb Daily, in February, dispatchers received a call just after noon regarding a Memphis, Michigan, high school from the National Suicide Hotline reporting they were texting with an individual claiming to have placed multiple pressure cooker bombs in various men’s bathrooms in the school.

Treadway said the similarities were uncanny with the Shelby High threat.

Police conducted a thorough search of the high school, but nothing was found.

Treadway said there was a TikTok trend going around with the premise of “in lieu of flowers this Valentine’s Day, I’m going to give you the day off from school.”

He said police have not identified a suspect, and no charges have been filed.

“There wasn’t really a lot of information there, but they did specifically identify Shelby High School,” Treadway said.

In a separate incident on Feb. 26, police and school staff said a student brought a gun on campus in their backpack.

Treadway said the student went through the metal detectors, set them off, and when a secondary search was performed, the gun was discovered.

“...then he grabs the backpack and takes off running, and he is quickly apprehended by responding officers about a half mile from the school,” Treadway said.

He said the student was interviewed, but the student claimed to have no knowledge of the gun being in his book bag.

Treadway said the student was charged with bringing a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

