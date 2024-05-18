Police find body in driveway of Monrovia home; 2 taken into custody

A person died Friday night of an apparent gunshot wound in Monrovia, although authorities are still looking for answers.

KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw reported Saturday that police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the area of Shamrock and Lemon Avenues, across the street from Recreation Park.

Upon arrival, officers found a person dead in a driveway from an apparent shooting. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

Officers appeared to take two people into custody but it’s unknown if they were formally arrested. Police haven’t released any information on potential suspects.

A neighbor, Paul Lazear, said he hears fireworks in the area often, but it was clear that the sound this time was a gunshot.

No additional details were immediately made available.

