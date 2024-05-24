Police block section of south Charlotte apartment complex after shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to an apartment complex in south Charlotte Friday morning after someone was shot.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Shady Oak Trail, which is near South Boulevard and Sharon Lakes Road. It happened a little after 10:30 a.m.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and spotted several officers investigating near one of the apartment buildings. Crime scene tape was set up to block part of a parking lot.

First responders were also spotted by Chopper 9 walking near a pond behind the apartment building.

Police haven’t released any information about the shooting yet, and it’s not clear if a suspect is wanted at this time.

