POLICE: Birmingham man steals car, robs Ardmore Burger King

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Birmingham man is in custody in Limestone County after robbing a Burger King, the Ardmore Police Department said.

On Saturday, Joseph Payne Bouchillon robbed a Burger King restaurant at gunpoint in Ardmore, Chief Jereme Robison told News 19. The vehicle he was driving was reportedly stolen from Irondale.

Robison said that dispatchers were able to distribute information regarding Bouchillon, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stopped him around the 343-mile marker.

Bouchillon is currently being held at Limestone County Jail awaiting extradition to Giles County.

