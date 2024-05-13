Police: Biker fled police on sidewalks, pedestrian trail

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police in Monroe County are trying to identify a biker they say recklessly rode through the streets of Stroudsburg last week.

On May 9 around 7:30 p.m., a Stroud Area Regional Police officer said they saw an unregistered dirt bike illegally passing cars on Main Street. The officer said he tried to stop the dirt bike, but the rider immediately fled and drove off onto the sidewalk.

Image from SARPD

Image from SARPD

Image from SARPD

Police say a pursuit ensued with the man on the dirtbike nearly striking pedestrians on the sidewalks. The chase reportedly led to the dirt bike leaving Stroudsburg and escaping on a pedestrian path at the Old Mill Inn.

Investigators are now trying to identify the biker. They described the biker as a thin white man around 5’10″to 6′.

If you believe you may have information relating to the identity of this biker, officials ask you to reach out to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department through their Crimewatch page.

