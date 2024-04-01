Police: Bicyclist shot after driver runs him off the road in Rock Hill

A bicyclist was shot after he said a driver ran him off the road, Rock Hill police said.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday on Lucas Street.

The man told police he was riding his bike home from work when a man in a dark-colored sedan ran him off the road.

He yelled at the suspect, which led to a verbal argument, police said. The suspect shot the man in the leg before leaving the scene, investigators said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The Rock Hill Police Department said its Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the shooting.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

