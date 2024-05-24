Police: Bicyclist killed in Battle Creek hit-and-run

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a 61-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in Battle Creek.

It happened just before 7:15 p.m. on the 800 block of East Michigan Avenue in the Post Park area, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the 61-year-old man in the road. Police say first responders tried to save him, but he died on scene. The man’s name was not released Thursday.

Both the bicyclist and the suspect vehicle were heading west on East Michigan Avenue when the crash happened, according to BCPD.

Police say they found the suspect, a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek, and vehicle nearby. They say he was jailed for “driving-related offenses.” Police did not release the suspect’s name Thursday, since he had not yet been arraigned.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call BCPD’s non-emergency line at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

