Police believe woman shot, killed boyfriend then fired more shots as she ran from Gig Harbor home

A man is dead and woman is facing murder charges after a domestic violence shooting in Gig Harbor Wednesday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about people heard screaming and several shots fired at a Gig Harbor home. The caller said the mother had shot the stepfather.

Another person who called 911 said the woman was running down the road.

Pierce County deputies arrived, found the woman, and then went to the home to check on her partner.

Inside the home, deputies found a 39-year-old man dead. The woman’s 11-year-old daughter and two other young family members were home when the shooting occurred.

Detectives and a forensic team came to the scene to collect evidence and interview the suspect, a 34-year-old woman.

Investigators discovered that both the woman and the victim had been doing drugs before the shooting. They believe the woman shot her boyfriend and then fired more gunshots as she ran down the street.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.