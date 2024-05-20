Police believe teen killed in South Nashville was targeted

Nashville police believe that a 19-year-old who was killed in a shooting over the weekend was targeted.

Justin Gomez was shot to death on Hickory Woods Drive at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from police. He died at the scene.

Gomez told a family member he was going to meet someone at the park, police said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

