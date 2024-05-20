Police believe teen killed in South Nashville was targeted
Nashville police believe that a 19-year-old who was killed in a shooting over the weekend was targeted.
Justin Gomez was shot to death on Hickory Woods Drive at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from police. He died at the scene.
Gomez told a family member he was going to meet someone at the park, police said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police believe South Nashville shooting of 19-year-old was targeted